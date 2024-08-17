Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 2,068 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,659 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $173,678,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,105 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE UBS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.