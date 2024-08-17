Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 6,516,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 25,715,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.19.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
