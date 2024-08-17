Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 6,516,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 25,715,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Tilray Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

