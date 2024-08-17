Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Short Interest Update

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Third Coast Bancshares

In related news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $53,256.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares in the company, valued at $764,100.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 51.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 329,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 111,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TCBX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,934. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Third Coast Bancshares

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.