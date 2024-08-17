The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Timken makes up about 1.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 7,913.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,662. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

