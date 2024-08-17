The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Update

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2,416.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SMPL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,439. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

