The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 18.5 %

Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 4,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,003. Oncology Institute has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

