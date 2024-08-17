The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LGL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

