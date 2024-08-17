The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE LGL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
