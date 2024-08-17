The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Get Honest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honest

Honest Stock Up 0.5 %

HNST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,660. The company has a market capitalization of $419.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Honest has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honest will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other Honest news, Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,791.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,791.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,160 shares of company stock worth $658,533. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honest by 1.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the first quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honest by 6.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 24.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.