The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Hershey worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $1,697,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $974,603 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 0.9 %

HSY stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.49. 2,306,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.25 and its 200-day moving average is $193.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.