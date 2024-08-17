The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for AZEK in a report released on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZEK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

AZEK stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. AZEK’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in AZEK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 32.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,123.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

