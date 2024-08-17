The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Pamela J. Edwards Acquires 600 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AZEK Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in AZEK by 733.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AZEK by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its holdings in AZEK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 390,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

