The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Andersons has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Andersons Price Performance
Shares of ANDE stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,732. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.61. Andersons has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Andersons
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
