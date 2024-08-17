Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.73. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $917.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Pacific Land’s current full-year earnings is $20.14 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s FY2024 earnings at $20.14 EPS.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $821.49 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $854.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $783.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.17.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 157,150.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.