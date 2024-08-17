Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Up 19.5% in July

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,051,600 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. 218,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,814. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

