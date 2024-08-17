Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tesoro Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Tesoro Minerals

Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

