Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Tesoro Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Tesoro Minerals
Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tesoro Minerals
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Trading Halts Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.