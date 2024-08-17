Terreno Realty’s (TRNO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In related news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after acquiring an additional 919,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,322,000 after buying an additional 727,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Terreno Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,287,000 after buying an additional 146,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,862,000 after acquiring an additional 103,833 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

