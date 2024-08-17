Terran Orbital Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Terran Orbital in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.
Terran Orbital Price Performance
LLAP opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Terran Orbital has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Company Profile
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.
