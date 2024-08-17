Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,636,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TERN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,389. The stock has a market cap of $468.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TERN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

