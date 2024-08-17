Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Teradyne worth $25,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.12. 1,335,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,375. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

