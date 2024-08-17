Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Short Interest Update

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $54,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 61.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,129.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 106,985 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 654,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Teradata has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.