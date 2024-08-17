Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 480,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

