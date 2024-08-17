Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

