Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.19.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $241.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $24,091,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

