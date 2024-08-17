Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $241.21 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

