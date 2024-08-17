Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Down 10.4%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 72,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

