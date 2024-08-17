Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. 372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

The firm has a market cap of $764.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,099,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

