TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARTV. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTV opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

In related news, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

