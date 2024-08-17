TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

NETZ stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.56. 7,204 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from TCW Transform Systems ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

