Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPR. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Tapestry Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TPR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,707,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,545. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after buying an additional 371,724 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

