Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 26.6% in July

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
TAIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,358. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.