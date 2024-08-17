TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) Trading 0.2% Higher

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MOLOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 25,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 41,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.