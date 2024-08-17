T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR) Shares Purchased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.50% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLR. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 10,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $52.20.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

