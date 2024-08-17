Swedbank AB Sells 990,781 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,464,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 990,781 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $119,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. 8,925,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,569,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

