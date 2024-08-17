Swedbank AB Sells 3,416 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $31,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,714. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.43. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

