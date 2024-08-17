Swedbank AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,687,000 after purchasing an additional 123,654 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. 1,684,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,954. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

