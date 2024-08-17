Swedbank AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD traded down $17.20 on Friday, reaching $1,417.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,536. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,407.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,338.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

