Swedbank AB Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,013 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Loews were worth $26,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 607,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

