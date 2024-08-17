Swedbank AB Has $23.76 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.15% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 118,230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,598,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,248,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $89.53. 833,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

