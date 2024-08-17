Swedbank AB Has $21.04 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.28% of Acuity Brands worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 44.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.02. 251,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.49 and a 12 month high of $272.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.95.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

