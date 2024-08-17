Swedbank AB Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,256. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.