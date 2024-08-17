Swedbank AB Has $148.96 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.16% of The Cigna Group worth $148,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $5.62 on Friday, hitting $342.32. The stock had a trading volume of 863,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.06 and a 200 day moving average of $340.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

Get Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.