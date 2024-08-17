Swedbank AB Has $134.09 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,169 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $134,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.72. 1,455,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,385 shares of company stock valued at $697,223. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.