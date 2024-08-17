Swedbank AB Grows Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $204,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 965,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

