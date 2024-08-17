Swedbank AB Buys 576,576 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 576,576 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.99% of Skyworks Solutions worth $169,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,864 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

