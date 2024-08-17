Swedbank AB Buys 2,031 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $36,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.92.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

