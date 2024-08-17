Susquehanna Cuts Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $3.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.09.

NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,627. The firm has a market cap of $760.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Frontier Group by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 679,075 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

