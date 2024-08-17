Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.20

Shares of Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.
Suruga Bank Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.07.
About Suruga Bank
Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.
Featured Articles
