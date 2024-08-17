Surf Air Mobility Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 19th (NYSE:SRFM)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 16th.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRFM opened at $0.29 on Friday. Surf Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surf Air Mobility will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Surf Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.80 target price (down previously from $25.34) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surf Air Mobility

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surf Air Mobility stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Surf Air Mobility were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

