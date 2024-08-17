Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Shares Down 0.8%

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.93 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 75.20 ($0.96). 1,275,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,478,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.80 ($0.97).
The stock has a market capitalization of £930.00 million, a PE ratio of -612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th.
Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
