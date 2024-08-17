Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $628.80. 8,061,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,139. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $768.19 and a 200-day moving average of $838.49. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

