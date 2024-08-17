Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $628.80. 8,061,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,139. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $768.19 and a 200-day moving average of $838.49. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.